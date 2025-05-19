444 Astana graduates in running for Altyn Belgi distinction

“This year, a total of 288,531 students were enrolled in the capital’s schools — 236,956 in 115 public schools, 45,014 in 74 private schools, and 6,561 in 7 republican schools. Among them are 14,274 11th-grade graduates and 24,479 9th-grade students. A total of 444 graduates are applying for the Altyn Belgi badge of distinction, while 1,087 students are seeking certificates with honors. The academic year will officially conclude on May 23, 2025,” said Kassymkhan Sengazyev.

As the school year comes to a close, all schools in the capital are taking part in the "Bilimim – Otanyma!" campaign. As part of this initiative, unified class sessions are being held to promote the core values of the national educational program "Adal Azamat." The goal is to foster a strong sense of civic responsibility among students.

“During these class sessions, students write essays on topics such as ‘Clean Kazakhstan’ ‘Law and Order’ and ‘Adal Azamat’. Schools will also provide students with a recommended summer reading list, along with guidance on child safety, vacation planning, developing practical skills, and opportunities to participate in extracurricular educational programs,” Sengazyev added.

He added that the graduation ceremony for 11th-grade students will take place at 10:00 a.m. on May 24, 2025.

The speaker noted that final exams for 9th-grade students will take place from May 29 to June 10, 2025, while state exams for 11th (or 12th) grade students will be held from May 30 to June 16, 2025. All exams will begin at 9:00 a.m., with examination materials distributed at 7:00 a.m. on the day of the test. The primary emphasis is on maintaining transparency and fairness throughout the examination process. Certificate award ceremonies for basic and secondary education will be held in schools between June 18 and 20.

As reported earlier, 257 new schools for 400,000 students have been opened across Kazakhstan in the current academic year.