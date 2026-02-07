Over 30,000 Kazakh tourists visit Tajikistan

At a reporting press conference, Jamshed Jumakhonzoda, Chairman of the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, said that a total of 1,784,454 tourists arrived in the country over the past year. This figure is higher by 384,000 people, or 27.5%, compared to 2024.

“The largest number of tourists in 2025 came from Uzbekistan — 1,046,672 people. Russia accounted for 396,475 visitors, the Kyrgyz Republic for 137,530, the Republic of Kazakhstan for 37,288, and the People’s Republic of China for 33,178,” Jamshed Jumakhonzoda noted.

He also noted that most tourists, numbering 1,634,500, arrived from CIS countries, while 149,900 came from beyond the CIS.

