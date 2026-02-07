Kazakhstan to introduce new direct railway route

The new route is being launched by Passenger Transportation JSC in cooperation with the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

“The decision was made in response to public appeals and through joint efforts with deputies of the Majilis and the relevant authorities. The main goal is to improve regional transport accessibility and meet the growing demand for passenger travel,” the company’s press service said.

The launch of the direct service will allow residents to travel comfortably and safely between the capital and the region without complicated transfers. The new route is also expected to stimulate business activity, strengthen socio-economic ties, and enhance population mobility.

The project is particularly significant for the tourism sector, as direct rail connectivity is expected to enhance the appeal of the Zhetysu region for domestic tourism and open up new travel opportunities across the region.

Two comfortable passenger carriages will be allocated for the route and will operate every other day as part of train No. 122/121 Nurly Zhol–Semey. At the Aktogay station, the carriages will be reattached to train No. 631/632 Aktogay–Taldykorgan, ensuring a seamless journey along the entire route.

Ticket sales for the new service are expected to open by the end of the current month.

The launch of regular service is scheduled for April and will coincide with the ceremonial opening of the renovated Taldykorgan railway station. The upgraded infrastructure is expected to significantly enhance passenger service, comfort, and safety.

Passenger Transportation noted that the company continues systematic work to expand its route network, modernize rolling stock, and improve service quality in line with the directives of the Head of State and the strategic priorities of the transport sector.

