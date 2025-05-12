Internet activity grows, TikTok dominates: Key findings from Kazakhstan’s 2025 Digital profile

Results revealed that there were 5.56 billion Internet users globally in the first half of 2025, with 5.24 billion social media profiles. There are 8.2 billion people on the planet, and there are more than 8.7 billion active mobile connections (106% of the total), which suggests that devices are widely used.

Source: 2025 Global Digital Report

Out of 20.7 million residents in Kazakhstan, 19.2 million are Internet users, reflecting a penetration rate of 92.9%. Adding to that, the number of registered accounts in social networks is 15.7 million, or 75.7% of the total population. Meanwhile, the total number of mobile connections reached 26.6 million (128% of the population), indicating a high degree of digital engagement.

The average mobile Internet speed in Kazakhstan was 53.7 Mbps, an increase of 51% compared to the same period last year. Fixed connections provide a speed of 66.4 Mbps, which is 29% higher than the figures for 2024. Among mobile device users, 61% use Android, while 38% of Kazakhstanis prefer iOS devices.

Source: 2025 Global Digital Report

TikTok is the leader in terms of the number of users in social networks in 2025 - 15.7 million accounts, Instagram follows in second place with 12.4 million users. Although Facebook's audience has not changed over the years and is 2.6 million people, LinkedIn’s platform increased its audience by 21%, reaching 1.7 million users. Analysts note that Kazakhstan's audience show continuously high interest in video content and mobile formats.

Source: Global Digital Report

Interestingly, the audience of popular social networks in Kazakhstan further differs by gender. Thus, Instagram is predominantly used by women, accounting for 60% of its users, while TikTok is more popular among men, with 56% of its users.