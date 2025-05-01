Over 3,000 run Unity Race 2025 in Kazakh capital
Over 3,000 runners joined the national Birlik zhugirisi 2025 (Unity Race 2025) today in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The race celebrates the 30th anniversary of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan under the motto 30 years of unity – 30th anniversary of the Assembly.
Its goal is to unite all ethnic groups of Kazakhstan in a common striving for a healthy and cohesive nation.
The route ran from EXPO territory to the Baiterek Monument and back along the Turkistan and Akmeshit Streets.
The Unity Race was held simultaneously in 20 regions of Kazakhstan.
As written before, on May 1, Kazakhstan celebrates People's Unity Day, a unique holiday symbolizing unity and patriotism, loyalty to the Motherland and the people. This day celebrates friendship and mutual understanding between representatives of diverse nationalities living in the republic.