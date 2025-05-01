Over 3,000 run Unity Race 2025 in Kazakh capital

The race celebrates the 30th anniversary of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan under the motto 30 years of unity – 30th anniversary of the Assembly.

Photo credit: Race organizers

Its goal is to unite all ethnic groups of Kazakhstan in a common striving for a healthy and cohesive nation.

Photo credit: Organizers

The route ran from EXPO territory to the Baiterek Monument and back along the Turkistan and Akmeshit Streets.

Photo credit: Race organizers

The Unity Race was held simultaneously in 20 regions of Kazakhstan.

As written before, on May 1, Kazakhstan celebrates People's Unity Day, a unique holiday symbolizing unity and patriotism, loyalty to the Motherland and the people. This day celebrates friendship and mutual understanding between representatives of diverse nationalities living in the republic.