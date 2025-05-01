EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Over 3,000 run Unity Race 2025 in Kazakh capital

    16:09, 1 May 2025

    Over 3,000 runners joined the national Birlik zhugirisi 2025 (Unity Race 2025) today in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Over 3,000 runners join Unity Race 2025 in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Race organizers

    The race celebrates the 30th anniversary of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan under the motto 30 years of unity – 30th anniversary of the Assembly.

    Over 3,000 runners join Unity Race 2025 in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Race organizers

    Its goal is to unite all ethnic groups of Kazakhstan in a common striving for a healthy and cohesive nation.

    Over 3,000 runners join Unity Race 2025 in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Organizers

    The route ran from EXPO territory to the Baiterek Monument and back along the Turkistan and Akmeshit Streets.

    Over 3,000 runners join Unity Race 2025 in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Race organizers

    The Unity Race was held simultaneously in 20 regions of Kazakhstan.

    As written before, on May 1, Kazakhstan celebrates People's Unity Day, a unique holiday symbolizing unity and patriotism, loyalty to the Motherland and the people. This day celebrates friendship and mutual understanding between representatives of diverse nationalities living in the republic.

    People's Unity Day Sport People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Astana Kazakhstan Regions
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All