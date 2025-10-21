Over 3,000 Kazakh remote villages to gain internet access by 2027

Local fiber-optic networks reaching households will cover 4,786 rural settlements, providing over 90% of the country’s villages with high-speed wired internet access by the end of 2027.

The project will receive a total investment of 323 billion tenge by 2027.

“The remaining 10% of villages, which together account for less than 1% of Kazakhstan’s population, will be connected to the internet via satellite technologies,” said Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Zhaslan Madiyev, during a Government's meeting.

Kazakhstan currently has 6,179 rural settlements, of which 2,606 are already connected to the main fiber-optic backbone, while local networks are operating in another 663 villages.

As reported earlier, fixed internet access is currently available in 1,902 villages via ADSL and in 2,654 villages through fiber-optic connections.