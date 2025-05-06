Over 3,000 houses and apartments commissioned in Kyrgyzstan in Q1 2025

34.5 billion soms of fixed capital investments were spent on housing construction in the reporting period – this is 3.1 times more than in the previous year. The share of these funds in the total volume of investments utilized amounted to 60.8% against 36.9% in the first quarter of 2024.

The majority of the new housing or 87% was built in Jalal Abad, Chu, Osh, and Issyk-Kul regions, and in Bishkek.

As for rural settlements, 168,900 square meters were built there, which accounts for 40.3% of the total volume of housing.

70.7% of housing were built and commissioned, primarily, at the expense of the population.

In general, 2,194 private houses with an area of 295,600 square meters were built countrywide in the first quarter of 2025, which is 94.4% against the last year. The cost of these houses is estimated at 8.6 billion soms or 101% against the same period in 2024.

