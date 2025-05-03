Kyrgyzstan launches project to restore goitered gazelle population

According to the organizers, poaching and the transformation of natural habitats have pushed gazelles to the brink of extinction. Their population and habitat range have declined to critical levels, making natural recovery impossible without human intervention.

The southern coast of Issyk-Kul still offers suitable natural conditions, but gazelles have long disappeared from the area. The only viable path to recovery is reintroduction—bringing animals in from other regions.

Photo credit: Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic

The Jeyren-Ordo project takes a gentle approach to reintroducing gazelles into the wild. In the early stages, the animals are kept in semi-wild enclosures to allow for adaptation and breeding, before being released into their natural habitat. Currently, 43 gazelles are housed at the center, with plans to increase that number to 60 by the end of the year. The first release—25 gazelles—is scheduled for this year, starting with 12 males. Once they’ve adapted, 13 females with their cubs will follow.

Over the long term, project organizers plan to release 15 to 20 gazelles each year. With effective anti-poaching measures in place, the population in the region could grow to 500 within the next decade.

