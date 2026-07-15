Over 300 social facilities built in Kazakhstan using recovered assets

Opening the meeting, Assylov said prosecutors continue to implement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's vision of building a Just Kazakhstan, where the rule of law, protection of citizens' rights, public dialogue and the principle of "Law and Order" serve as the foundation of state policy.

According to Assylov, the state has so far recovered 1.3 trillion tenge in illegally withdrawn assets.

The recovered funds have already financed the construction of 350 social facilities, including 179 water supply projects, 159 healthcare facilities, six educational institutions, three sports facilities, two engineering infrastructure projects, and one transport facility.

Photo credit: The Prosecutor's General Office

"Every tenge returned to the state budget represents restored justice that people can truly feel — children studying in new schools and families living in safer and more comfortable conditions," Assylov said.

He also said prosecutors are currently overseeing the implementation of more than 3,000 investment projects aimed at creating new industries, jobs and economic growth. This year alone, 42 new production facilities have been launched under prosecutorial coordination, creating around 3,000 jobs.

Photo credit: The Prosecutor's General Office

Assylov also highlighted the role of prosecution service veterans in promoting legal awareness and civic responsibility among young people as part of the "Law and Order" initiative.

He proposed establishing a permanent platform under the Prosecutor General's Office to discuss issues related to strengthening the rule of law and educating younger generations.

As previously written, the country's new Constitution, adopted in the nationwide referendum held on March 15, 2026, entered into force on July 1.