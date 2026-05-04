Over 300 km of irrigation networks to be reconstructed in Zhetysu region

In the Aksu district, the project includes the rehabilitation of 37.8 km of irrigation canals and the construction of 170 hydraulic structures, which will improve water supply to 11,548 ha of farmland. The work is being carried out in phases across eight canals, including KRH-1-1-1, Oytogan, Karatogan, Altynaryk, the Left-Bank Canal, 1RH, Taneke, and VRH-1.

In the Koksu district, the reconstruction covers a larger scale, with 266.4 km of canals to be rehabilitated. The project also includes the construction of 1,099 hydraulic structures, which will improve irrigation across 15,537 ha. Work is currently underway on canals such as R-1-1, Zhekmet, R-3-4, Akshatogan, Nurabay, Orta-Aryk, Mambet, and Bakytzhan.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, the project in the Koksu district is being implemented in two stages, with the first phase scheduled for completion this year.

“The implementation of these projects is aimed at improving the efficiency of water supply to irrigated lands through the modernization of water management infrastructure. It also includes the restoration of previously abandoned agricultural lands and their reintegration into economic activity. This is expected to boost agricultural production, increase farmers’ incomes, and strengthen the region’s food security,” said Medet Kerimzhanov, Director of the Zhetysu branch of Kazvodkhoz.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan will continue upgrading its water supply and sewerage systems through general transfers and borrowed funds under the energy and utilities sector modernization national project.