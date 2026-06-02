Over 300 flights canceled in Japan due to typhoon

Japanese Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference that nine people had sustained minor injuries, and six buildings had been damaged in Okinawa Prefecture.

More than 300 flights have been canceled due to the approaching typhoon.

The restrictions mainly affect Miyazaki and Kagoshima airports on Kyushu, where the storm is currently heading.

The typhoon has passed over Okinawa and is now south of Kyushu, moving northeast at about 25 km/h. Meteorologists warn it will reach southern Kyushu by evening before continuing its northeast trajectory.

By the evening of June 3, the typhoon is expected to move along the Pacific coast of Shikoku and Honshu, reaching the Tokyo metropolitan region, after which it will head out toward the Pacific Ocean.

Flights and ferries in Japan’s #Okinawa prefecture were cancelled as a severe tropical #storm approached on Monday (June 1).#Jangmi, as the storm has been named, was expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Japan’s southwest, with gusts of up to 160 km/h (99 mph). pic.twitter.com/fXE81OUXTq — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) June 1, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that nine people had been killed in a landslide near an illegal gold mining site in West Sumatra province in Indonesia.