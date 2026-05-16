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    Landslide kills 9 in Indonesia

    09:10, 16 May 2026

    Nine people were killed in a landslide near an illegal gold mining site in West Sumatra province in Indonesia, police said on Friday, Xinhua reports. 

    Landslide kills 9 in Indonesia
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The landslide occurred late Thursday in Sijunjung Regency at a cliff near the mining site, where several miners were working at the time, witnesses said. Multiple people were buried under the debris.

    The victims have since been buried by their families and nearby residents, according to local sources.

    Mining accidents are relatively common in Indonesia, particularly during the rainy season when landslides are more likely to occur.

    Earlier, it was reported Indonesia confirmed all missing victims were found after the Mount Dukono eruption. 

    World News Indonesia Incidents Natural disasters
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