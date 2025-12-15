EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Over 30 roads closed across Kazakhstan amid severe weather

    17:16, 15 December 2025

    More than 30 sections of national highways across Kazakhstan have been closed due to adverse weather conditions, Qazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    snowstorm
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayabergenov/Qazinform

    According to Magomed Akhriyev, Head of the Emergency Response Department at the ministry, road closures are currently in effect in several regions, including the Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Abai regions, among others.

    Speaking at a briefing, Akhriyev noted that the highest concentration of traffic has been recorded in the northern and eastern parts of the country, particularly in the Akmola and Pavlodar regions, as well as the eastern part of Kazakhstan.

    “These three directions are currently our main focus,” he said, adding that the reopening of road sections depends on weather conditions and the movement of cyclones.

    The ministry representative informed that weather improvements are expected later in the day.

    Qazinform reported earlier that snowfall, blizzards, strong winds will batter Kazakhstan in the three days coming.

    Kazakhstan roads snow Regions
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All