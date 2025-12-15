Over 30 roads closed across Kazakhstan amid severe weather

According to Magomed Akhriyev, Head of the Emergency Response Department at the ministry, road closures are currently in effect in several regions, including the Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Abai regions, among others.

Speaking at a briefing, Akhriyev noted that the highest concentration of traffic has been recorded in the northern and eastern parts of the country, particularly in the Akmola and Pavlodar regions, as well as the eastern part of Kazakhstan.

“These three directions are currently our main focus,” he said, adding that the reopening of road sections depends on weather conditions and the movement of cyclones.

The ministry representative informed that weather improvements are expected later in the day.

Qazinform reported earlier that snowfall, blizzards, strong winds will batter Kazakhstan in the three days coming.