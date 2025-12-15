Snowfall, blizzards, strong winds to batter Kazakhstan in three days coming

Bad weather will affect almost all regions of the country, with snow and blizzards expected. Southern and southeastern areas will experience rain and snow, icy road conditions, while blizzards will hit mountainous districts. Gusty winds up to 15 - 20 m/s are forecast across the country, sometimes intensifying to 23-28 m/s. In the night and morning hours, fog is possible in the south and southeast.

In the western regions, nighttime temperatures will drop from -10-18°C to -3-13°C, while daytime temperatures will range from 0-15°C to -3+5°C. In the northern, central, and eastern regions, nighttime temperatures are expected to decrease from -7-15°C to -12-28°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from -5-15°C to -8-18°C. In the south and southeast of the country, nighttime temperatures will fall from -3-11°C to -5-20°C, with daytime temperatures dropping from -5+2°C to 1-13°C, the met service says.