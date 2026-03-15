Over 30 million trees to be planted in E Kazakhstan

The initiative aims to restore forest fund areas affected by fires, logging and natural aging, gradually bringing back green cover and strengthening ecosystem balance.

“Under the regional reforestation program, 36 million forest seedlings are set to be planted across more than 7,000 hectares. These measures will help increase forest cover and enhance the resilience of natural ecosystems,” said Daniyar Kanatbayev, head of the forestry department at the East Kazakhstan region’s natural resources and environmental management office.

The region is also strengthening its forest monitoring system, with plans to install 90 antenna mast structures.

The network will provide stable communication across large and hard-to-reach areas of the forest fund, enabling rapid information exchange between forest protection services, monitoring teams and rescue units.

Specialists say the new infrastructure will allow fire outbreaks to be detected faster and addressed at an early stage, before they spread across large areas.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty zoo has welcomed unusual new residents — rare Salvador’s monitor lizards.