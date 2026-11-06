Over 29,000 electronic irrigation water supply contracts signed in Kazakhstan in 2026

The agreements were processed digitally for the first time following the introduction of a new billing system developed by the ministry's Information and Analytical Center for Water Resources.

According to the ministry, the system has simplified contract signing and document management, increased transparency in water use and reduced the risk of potential abuses.

It has also helped reduce outstanding payments owed by consumers to Kazvodkhoz and ensure compliance with water consumption limits in the country's southern regions.

The ministry is currently planning further improvements to the billing platform, Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Aslan Abdraimov noted.

The ministry also intends to introduce this tool for processing contracts with other organizations that provide water supply services through irrigation canals, said Abdraimov.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan expands volunteer efforts to safeguard water resources.