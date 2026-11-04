Kazakhstan expands volunteer efforts to safeguard water resources

The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Talgat Momyshev and Tatyana Mironyuk, Executive Director of the National Volunteer Network.

The memorandum aims to unite efforts to preserve water bodies, develop environmental volunteering, and foster a culture of responsible water consumption among the population. The sides plan to implement joint projects and initiatives focused on protecting water resources, strengthening environmental responsibility among citizens, and promoting water conservation practices.

Particular attention will be given to expanding volunteer initiatives across Kazakhstan's regions, organizing environmental campaigns, educational seminars and training sessions, and sharing best practices in volunteering. The memorandum also provides for the exchange of experience and mutual organizational and informational support for joint activities aimed at raising public awareness of the importance of using water resources responsibly.

According to Momyshev, the ministry previously initiated the establishment of the first volunteer movement in Kazakhstan's water sector, called Bolashaktyn kainary. The initiative brought together students from the Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation in Taraz.

Members of the movement have already participated in the Moldir Bulak environmental campaign, organized as part of the President's nationwide Taza Qazaqstan initiative.

In addition, the volunteers plan to promote water conservation and help develop environmental awareness among the public.

Signing the memorandum with the National Volunteer Network will continue the Ministry's systematic efforts to develop environmental volunteering and expand public participation in initiatives aimed at preserving Kazakhstan's water resources, said the deputy minister.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the number of Kazakhstan’s volunteer organizations exceeded 800.