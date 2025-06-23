Over 290 Kazakhstani citizens evacuated from Iran, Israel – Foreign Ministry

“Some 50 of our citizens, mainly, employees of diplomatic missions, are still staying in Iran,” Smadyarov said.

According to him, 66 citizens of Kazakhstan have been evacuated from Israel, and around 170 are still there.

He emphasized that the Foreign Ministry continues monitoring the situation in the regions and maintains contacts with Kazakhstani nationals abroad.

Earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry released a statement on the situation in the Middle East.