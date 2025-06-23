Over 290 Kazakhstani citizens evacuated from Iran, Israel – Foreign Ministry
15:44, 23 June 2025
230 nationals of Kazakhstan have been evacuated from the Islamic Republic of Iran, and 66 - from the State of Israel, Kazinform News Agency quotes Aibek Smadyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, as saying at a briefing today.
“Some 50 of our citizens, mainly, employees of diplomatic missions, are still staying in Iran,” Smadyarov said.
According to him, 66 citizens of Kazakhstan have been evacuated from Israel, and around 170 are still there.
He emphasized that the Foreign Ministry continues monitoring the situation in the regions and maintains contacts with Kazakhstani nationals abroad.
Earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry released a statement on the situation in the Middle East.