EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Over 290 Kazakhstani citizens evacuated from Iran, Israel – Foreign Ministry

    15:44, 23 June 2025

    230 nationals of Kazakhstan have been evacuated from the Islamic Republic of Iran, and 66 - from the State of Israel, Kazinform News Agency quotes Aibek Smadyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, as saying at a briefing today.

    Over 290 Kazakhstani citizens evacuated from Iran, Israel – Foreign Ministry
    Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov / Kazinform

    “Some 50 of our citizens, mainly, employees of diplomatic missions, are still staying in Iran,” Smadyarov said.

    According to him, 66 citizens of Kazakhstan have been evacuated from Israel, and around 170 are still there.

    He emphasized that the Foreign Ministry continues monitoring the situation in the regions and maintains contacts with Kazakhstani nationals abroad.

    Earlier, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry released a statement on the situation in the Middle East.

    Foreign policy Iran Israel Middle East Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All