Kazakhstan sees 40% surge in ecotourism over 3 years

In 2022, Kazakhstan welcomed 2 million ecotourists. By 2024, that number had grown to 2.8 million — a 40% increase. In 2023, the figure stood at 2.4 million.

National parks near Almaty, such as Ile-Alatau, Charyn, Altyn-Emel, and the Kolsai Lakes, remain top attractions for visitors.

Infrastructure based on sustainable tourism principles is actively being developed in 14 national parks across the country. Visitor centers, campsites, glamping sites, and other facilities are being built to ensure a comfortable experience for tourists.

In recent years, eight modern visitor centers have been established, equipped with information systems, navigational tools, and essential amenities. These centers provide guests with insights into local ecosystems, wildlife habitats, recommended trails, and guidelines for responsible visitation in protected areas.

The expansion of ecotourism not only supports the preservation of Kazakhstan's natural heritage but also contributes to regional economic development and the promotion of sustainable tourism practices.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is set to launch flights to Hungary, Germany, Türkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, China, South Korea and Vietnam this May.