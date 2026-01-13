Over 27.8 mln passengers used urban public buses across S. Arabia in Q4 2025

According to a statistical bulletin issued by TGA, Riyadh ranked first in terms of passenger numbers, recording more than 21.15 million passengers, followed by Makkah with 3.42 million, Jeddah with 1.19 million, while Dammam and Qatif recorded 836,000 passengers.

Madinah logged 481,000 passengers, with the remaining figures distributed across several other cities and governorates, including Qassim, Taif, Jazan, Al-Ahsa, and Tabuk.

These results come as an extension of the TGA’s efforts to develop bus transport services in cities, enhance their operational efficiency, and expand their coverage to include more districts and key locations.

