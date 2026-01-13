Over 27.8 mln passengers used urban public buses across S. Arabia in Q4 2025
The Transport General Authority (TGA) revealed Monday that the number of passengers who used public bus transport within the cities and governorates of the Kingdom exceeded 27.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, SPA reports.
According to a statistical bulletin issued by TGA, Riyadh ranked first in terms of passenger numbers, recording more than 21.15 million passengers, followed by Makkah with 3.42 million, Jeddah with 1.19 million, while Dammam and Qatif recorded 836,000 passengers.
Madinah logged 481,000 passengers, with the remaining figures distributed across several other cities and governorates, including Qassim, Taif, Jazan, Al-Ahsa, and Tabuk.
These results come as an extension of the TGA’s efforts to develop bus transport services in cities, enhance their operational efficiency, and expand their coverage to include more districts and key locations.
As reported earlier, Jordan's transport indicators show double-digit growth in Q3 2025.