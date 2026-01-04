Jordan's transport indicators show double-digit growth in Q3 2025

Official performance indicators released on Sunday show growth across passenger volumes and cargo handling, with land and maritime sectors seeing the most significant gains.

Aviation data indicates that Jordanian airports handled 22,937 flights, a 2 percent increase over the previous year. This rise in flight frequency was accompanied by a 10 percent increase in passenger traffic, with total travelers reaching 2,946,999, up from 2,687,635 in the third quarter of 2024. Reporting on these statistics, Petra noted that the figures reflect a consistent upward trend in the Kingdom’s air travel activity.

The maritime sector in Aqaba also showed a clear rise in volume. Cargo handling across all port facilities grew by 17 percent, reaching 7,433,023 tons. The Aqaba Container Terminal specifically saw a 22 percent increase in throughput, processing 270,286 containers compared to 221,675 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The land transport sector recorded the highest percentage increases. The number of travelers through land border crossings rose by 21 percent to 3,447,692. Meanwhile, land-based cargo handling reached 14,323,533 tons, a 21.7 percent increase over the 11,770,749 tons recorded in Q3 2024. These figures highlight a period of intensified activity for Jordan's regional trade and transit infrastructure.

Earlier, it was reported Jordan's industrial sector contributes 45.4% to growth in Q3 2025.