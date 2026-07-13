Over 269,000 passports and ID cards issued in Kazakhstan in June
More than 269,000 passports and national ID cards were issued to Kazakh citizens in June 2026, according to the State Corporation Government for Citizens, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The corporation said June is traditionally one of the busiest months for passport and ID applications, as many people renew their documents before the summer holiday season.
The corporation also released data showing which regions recorded the highest number of passport and national ID applications in June.
Citizens are advised to renew their passports and national ID cards before they expire. Standard processing takes up to 15 working days, while expedited processing is available within one to seven days, depending on the region.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's real household incomes had risen for the first time in a year.