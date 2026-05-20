Over 250 measles cases reported in W Kazakhstan region in 2026

According to Kenzhegul Mukhitova, spokesperson for the West Kazakhstan Region Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control, only four cases were registered during the first four months of last year.

She said that among this year’s cases, 69 involved children under the age of one, while 115 were recorded among children aged one to four. The disease was also detected in 24 children aged 5–9, five children aged 10–14, nine people aged 15–19, another nine aged 20–29, and 25 people over the age of 30.

“Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles. To help reduce the risk of infection, people should follow the national immunization schedule, maintain good personal hygiene, and take precautions in crowded places. Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention promptly,” Mukhitova said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a total of 523 people, including 265 children under the age of 14, have sought medical assistance after tick bites in Zhetysu region since the start of 2026.