Kazakhstan to build 7 new rehabilitation centers for people with disabilities

The Minister said the country’s inclusive policy is based today on social and legal models focusing on removing barriers and ensuring equal opportunities.

The inclusive policy concept, until 2030, is being implemented nationwide. To note, Kazakhstan ratified the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired or Otherwise Print Disabled.

Regulations for personal assistants, invataxi services via the Social Services Portal, and access to information for people with disabilities were approved.

According to the Labor Ministry, there are 752,000 people with disabilities in Kazakhstan that is 3.7% of the country’s population. Of which 56% are people of active working age, 29% are pensioners and 15% are children.

Spending from the state budget and social insurance fund in 2026 is to reach 1.1 trillion tenge.

The Minister emphasized that one of the key directions is to build an accessible environment. 43,000 facilities are registered on the interactive accessibility map, of which 67% are fully adapted, with a target of 80% by 2026.

By regions, Zhetysu has the highest accessibility rate up to 85%, 79% in West Kazakhstan, 76% in Almaty with Mangystau (51%) and Ulytau (44%) lagging.

33 rehabilitation centers currently operate nationwide, with four new centers opened in Semey, Taraz, Kentau, and Uralsk over the past two years. Another center will open in Atyrau in May 2026.

New rehabilitation centers will be built in Akmola, Aktobe, Zhetysu regions, and Shymkent.

Design documentation for new rehabilitation centers is being developed in Astana, Pavlodar, and Almaty regions.