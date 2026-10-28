Over 237,000 children in Kazakhstan need inclusive education

“Today, more than 237,000 children in Kazakhstan need inclusive education. Unfortunately, the number of children with special educational needs has continued to grow in recent years,” Tokayev said.

The President instructed the Government and regional governors to develop appropriate infrastructure.

He stressed that inclusive education must not be ignored when implementing large-scale construction projects. He also called for systematic efforts to address the shortage of specialists and ensure the early diagnosis of children with special needs.

Tokayev added that the Qazaqstan Khalqyna Foundation should be actively involved in this work.

Earlier, the President announced plans to build eight modern perinatal centres and seven multidisciplinary children's hospitals across Kazakhstan. Two additional medical facilities are also planned for Astana.