Over 230 agreements link universities of Kazakhstan and Korea

He noted that universities in Kazakhstan and South Korea already maintain extensive academic ties under more than 230 agreements.

Tokayev added that significant investment opportunities were also opening in healthcare, with priority areas including medical infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical equipment.

Photo credit: Akorda

In conclusion, the President recalled that several decades ago South Korea had made an extraordinary leap to become a global leader in key economic sectors.

“Kazakhstan is now entering a stage of deep economic modernization with focus on new industries, technologies, research potential and human capital. I am confident that today’s event and the agreements being signed will give strong impetus to a more ambitious partnership. I once again call on Korean business to invest more actively in Kazakhstan. The Government of Kazakhstan will provide comprehensive support to every mutually beneficial initiative brought by Korean business to our country,” Tokayev said.

Earlier, Tokayev said Kazakhstan aimed to become Central Asia’s computing hub, a bridge between Europe and Asia. The Kazakh President also described South Korea as one of Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partners.