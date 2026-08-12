Over 2.3 million Kazakhstanis undergo cancer screening in six months

A total of 2,362,568 people underwent cancer screening in Kazakhstan in the first half of 2026, resulting in the detection of 1,238 cases of breast cancer, 372 cases of colorectal cancer, and 227 cases of cervical cancer.

The ministry noted that suspicious findings during screening do not necessarily indicate cancer, as further diagnostic tests are required to confirm or rule out the disease.

Screening has also helped improve early detection. Between 2021 and 2025, the share of cancers diagnosed at stages III-IV declined from 34.9% to 32%. Over the same five-year period, more than 14 million people underwent cancer screening nationwide, while annual coverage increased by 13.5%.

The ministry urged people to undergo preventive screenings on time, noting that early detection allows treatment to begin sooner.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported on how many people are currently waiting for an organ transplant in Kazakhstan.