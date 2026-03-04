More than 9,000 Kazakhstani nationals still stranded in Middle East countries

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry official spokesperson Yerlan Zhetybayev said on Wednesday that to date, 47 Kazakhstani nationals are staying in Iran, 163 in Israel, more than 3,000 in Qatar, over 4,000 in the UAE, and around 1,800 in Saudi Arabia.

According to statistics based on requests to embassies and consulates, those staying in the Middle East include both tourists as well as Kazakhstani nationals residing permanently in the region.

Some tourists were evacuated from Qatar to Jeddah, and from Jeddah to Atyrau. Depending on available aircraft and conditions. We recommend that all citizens first contact the nearest diplomatic mission, such as embassies or consulates, said Zhetybayev.

He highlighted that Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in the countries of the region operate round the clock.

Kazakhstan has its embassy in Qatar, Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh and general consulate in Jeddah, as well as embassy in Abu Dhabi and general consulate in Dubai.

A total of 1,260 Kazakhstani nationals have returned home since the escalation of the Middle East conflict.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is ready to help evacuate citizens of other nations stranded in the Middle East countries, subject to seat availability on evacuation flights