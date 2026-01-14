EN
    Over 21,000 visit Mongolia this month

    12:22, 14 January 2026

    As of January 2026, Mongolia has welcomed 21,066 tourists. This indicates that tourist flow remained stable during the first month of the year, and suggests that winter tourism is becoming more active. The highest volume of tourists came from Russia, followed by China, South Korea, Germany, Japan, and Kazakhstan, MONTSAME reports. 

    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    In 2025, the tourism peak season occurred during the summer. The year 2026 has begun with numbers exceeding 20,000, indicating that winter tourism initiatives are yielding outcomes. Winter festivals, cultural events, and unique nature tours are playing a vital role in promoting Mongolia as a four-season travel destination.

    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    Notably, Mongolia's Immigration Agency issued visas to 124,000 foreign nationals last year.

