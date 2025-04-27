Over 21,000 Kazakhstani tourists visited Georgia in Q1

Türkiye tops the list with 225,265 tourists, 11.5% up, followed by Russia with 219,264, 1.8% up. Armenia rounds out the top three with 180,805 travelers, that is 5.7% less compared to 2024.

Georgia remains a popular destination among tourists from Israel, Azerbaijan, Iran, India, Ukraine and Belarus.

The number of Chinese tourists soared by 40.1% up to 13,875 visitors in the first quarter thanks to the visa-free regime and new flights. International arrivals from India and Jordan also jumped by 27.7% and 44.7 % respectively.

958,947 foreign tourists travelled to Georgia during January-March this year that is 2.2% more against the same period of 2024.

