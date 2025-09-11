Over 200,000 Kazakh teachers complete AI training

In a recent program, more than 200,000 teachers were trained to use artificial intelligence in the classroom. Of those, nearly 140,000 have already received their certificates. Teachers from Shymkent and the Turkistan and Zhambyl regions showed the most enthusiasm, and the majority of participants were primary school teachers.

The Orleu National Center for Professional Advancement and UNESCO have adapted a program based on international best practices for Kazakh educators. Teachers are learning to use AI tools, practice prompt engineering, plan lessons, and create tests and educational materials while adhering to ethical principles.

As Kazinform reported, in the State-of-the-Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that artificial intelligence competencies should be developed starting in school.