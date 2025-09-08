Kazakhstan to introduce AI education in schools

He reminded that within the "Keleshek Mektepteri" (“Schools of Future”) National Project, 150 out of 217 planned schools are already operational, and the remaining schools must be completed within three months.

"Digital technologies are rapidly changing the global labor market. The demand for specialists skilled in artificial intelligence is growing worldwide. Therefore, on my instructions, the AI-Sana program, which aims to involve up to 100,000 students in high-tech projects, was launched. But AI skills should be developed much earlier - starting in school."

In this regard, the President instructed the government to implement several initiatives.

"Above all, it is necessary to prepare a curriculum and educational materials on the foundations of artificial intelligence for students. It's also necessary to ensure that teachers acquire the skills to use AI technology. A model for small staffing schools, the Qazaq Digital Mektebi, should be developed based on distance learning and artificial intelligence. Such a platform will provide rural students with access to high-quality educational materials," the Head of State emphasized.

He also added that the experience of building child development centers in Astana with the involvement of private capital should be scaled up.

"Many entrepreneurs have expressed their willingness to render assistance with this very matter, so governors should more actively involve them in implementing these projects," he underscored.

As reported earlier, today, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address.