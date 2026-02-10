Over 2,000 left without power after fierce winds hit Turkistan region

Power supply was disrupted after severe weather damaged transmission lines in the villages of Sholakkorgan, Abai, Baldysu, Karabulak, Syzgan, Karakur, and Zhynys Ata, affecting 2,034 residents.

The electricity company Ontustik Zharyk Transit reported that emergency crews promptly began assessing the damage and restoring the networks.

"Sixty specialists and 16 units of equipment are involved in the work. The outages are being eliminated step by step, and electricity supply will be fully restored," noted Dulat Yessenbekov, Chief Specialist of the Central Dispatch Service.

According to the local administration, electricity has already been restored in the village of Sholakkorgan, reconnecting 1,567 subscribers. Repair work continues in the remaining settlements.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Turkistan region plans to expand water-saving technologies to 400,000 hectares.