Over 2,000 events across Kazakhstan to celebrate National Dombra Day

National Dombra Day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of July. It was initiated by the Head of State and established in 2018.

Various concerts, festivals, competitions of kuishi and dombra players, exhibitions, conferences, museum and library projects will be held throughout Kazakhstan.

20 republican-level and 98 regional-level events, as well as festive programs in districts, villages, and local cultural centers are expected to take place, drawing the participation of over 2 million people nationwide.

This year’s celebration comes after the adoption of the new Constitution, emphasizing unity, respect for history, and cultural heritage.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the dombra’s role as a sacred symbol of Kazakh identity called to become a unique brand of Kazakhstan worldwide.

Festive celebrations will be held in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent as well as all regions of Kazakhstan.

All are invited to post one-minute videos with #dombrakuni hashtag featuring the dombra, national art, and festive atmosphere.

Earlier, over 11,000 young dombra players in Almaty performed in unison.