Over 200 proposals presented on first day of V Ulttyq Qurultay

He noted that day 1 of the two‑day forum hosted four panel sessions to discuss a wide range of issues from socio‑cultural development to science and education.

Around 70 members of the National Assembly took the floor during these sessions. In the course of discussions, more than 200 proposals and recommendations were voiced. All of these initiatives have already been summarized, and some will be shared today in the speeches of Qurultay members.

State Counselor highlighted the main results of the fourth session of the Ulttyq Qurultay, held in Burabay.

Following the fourth meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay, a special 53‑point action plan was approved to implement the instructions of the Head of State. In particular, with the support of the deputies of the Parliament, six laws were adopted last year.

He reminded that these laws were aimed at ensuring child safety, restricting the spread of illegal content, standardizing the naming of private property objects, introducing a ban on face‑covering clothing in public places, regulating the field of archaeology.

It was earlier reported, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to attend today the V Ulttyq Qurultay.

