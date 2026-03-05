Over 200 killed in mine collapse in DR Congo
More than 200 people were killed on Tuesday in a mine collapse in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), WAM reported.
The DRC Ministry of Mines said the incident occurred at the Rubaya mining sites, known for coltan resources, in North Kivu province following exceptionally heavy rains.
Local media reported that the death toll may exceed 400, excluding those still missing.
DR Congo Rubaya Mine Landslide Kills 200 | 70 Children Among Victims | Heavy Rains Trigger Tragedy#CongoLandslide #RubayaMine #MiningDisaster #DRCongo #BreakingNews #AfricaNews #ColtanMine #WorldNews #NaturalDisaster #MineCollapse pic.twitter.com/gZ7jUfSH9b— Express News (@ExpressNewsPK) March 5, 2026
