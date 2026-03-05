Over 200 killed in mine collapse in DR Congo

The DRC Ministry of Mines said the incident occurred at the Rubaya mining sites, known for coltan resources, in North Kivu province following exceptionally heavy rains.

Local media reported that the death toll may exceed 400, excluding those still missing.

Earlier, it was reported that as many as 21 people died and a few others were injured when an explosion took place inside a firecracker manufacturing unit in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh on February 28.