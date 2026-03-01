21 dead in firecracker unit blast in south India
As many as 21 people died and a few others were injured when an explosion took place inside a firecracker manufacturing unit in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, confirmed a local cop over the phone on Sunday, Xinhua reported.
The blast took place in the state's Kakinada district. Among the victims were a few women, said the cop, adding that those who received burn injuries were admitted to a local hospital.
The mishap occurred when around 35-40 workers were mixing explosive materials to make firecrackers, said media reports.
The sound of the blast was heard many miles away from the ill-fated firecracker manufacturing unit. The blast was of such a magnitude that many bodies were charred beyond recognition.
Vetapalem, Andhra Pradesh: Investigation into the tragic firecracker explosion in Kakinada is underway as the police Clues Team and forensic experts visited the accident site to collect evidence pic.twitter.com/fWiOZAQ79r— IANS (@ians_india) March 1, 2026
