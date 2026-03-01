21 dead in firecracker unit blast in south India

The blast took place in the state's Kakinada district. Among the victims were a few women, said the cop, adding that those who received burn injuries were admitted to a local hospital.

The mishap occurred when around 35-40 workers were mixing explosive materials to make firecrackers, said media reports.

The sound of the blast was heard many miles away from the ill-fated firecracker manufacturing unit. The blast was of such a magnitude that many bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Vetapalem, Andhra Pradesh: Investigation into the tragic firecracker explosion in Kakinada is underway as the police Clues Team and forensic experts visited the accident site to collect evidence pic.twitter.com/fWiOZAQ79r — IANS (@ians_india) March 1, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that Delhi-bound air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand, India, killing all 7 people aboard.