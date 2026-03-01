EN
    21 dead in firecracker unit blast in south India

    20:34, 1 March 2026

    As many as 21 people died and a few others were injured when an explosion took place inside a firecracker manufacturing unit in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, confirmed a local cop over the phone on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

    PHoto credit: Video screenshot / @ians_india · / X

    The blast took place in the state's Kakinada district. Among the victims were a few women, said the cop, adding that those who received burn injuries were admitted to a local hospital.

    The mishap occurred when around 35-40 workers were mixing explosive materials to make firecrackers, said media reports.

    The sound of the blast was heard many miles away from the ill-fated firecracker manufacturing unit. The blast was of such a magnitude that many bodies were charred beyond recognition.

    Earlier, it was reported that Delhi-bound air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand, India, killing all 7 people aboard.

     

    India Incidents World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
