Over 200 companies participate in DITE-2025
17:27, 20 September 2025
DITE-2025 brings together more than 200 companies, including 65 international participants from countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, Türkiye, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Iran, Pakistan, Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Yemen, Syria, and Morocco, Khovar reports.
Participants represent tourism, aviation, hospitality, wellness, cultural, and souvenir sectors, showcasing Tajikistan’s tourism potential and infrastructure.
Earlier, it was reported that DITE-2025 had kicked off at the Dushanbe Expo International Center.