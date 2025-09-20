EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Over 200 companies participate in DITE-2025

    17:27, 20 September 2025

    DITE-2025 brings together more than 200 companies, including 65 international participants from countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, Türkiye, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Iran, Pakistan, Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Yemen, Syria, and Morocco, Khovar reports.

    DITE-2025
    Phоtо credit: Khovar

    Participants represent tourism, aviation, hospitality, wellness, cultural, and souvenir sectors, showcasing Tajikistan’s tourism potential and infrastructure.

    Earlier, it was reported that DITE-2025 had kicked off at the Dushanbe Expo International Center.

    Travel Tajikistan Events Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All