DITE-2025 kicks off at the Dushanbe Expo International Center

The event was organized on the initiative of the Executive Body of State Authority of Dushanbe with the support of the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of Tajikistan by Somon Travel Company in partnership with a number of development partners.

The opening ceremony brought together government officials, representatives of international organizations, and over 200 tourism service companies from Tajikistan and abroad.

Delivering the welcoming address on behalf of Rustam Emomali, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan and Chairman of Dushanbe, Deputy Chairman of Dushanbe Dilbar Odilzoda underlined that such exhibitions promote sustainable tourism development, highlight Tajikistan’s rich natural, cultural, and historical heritage, and foster international cooperation.

In their remarks, Jamshed Jumakhonzoda, Chairman of the Committee for Tourism Development; Simonida Kordić, Minister of Tourism of Montenegro and Chair of the UN Tourism Commission for Europe; Nasim Anvarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan; and Abdulqosim Valiev, Director of Somon Air, stressed the importance of the exhibition for advancing the tourism sector and attracting investment.

According to the organizers, DITE-2025 features more than 200 companies, including 65 international participants from countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Iran, Pakistan, Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Yemen, Syria, and Morocco.

Exhibitors include tourism, aviation, and hospitality companies, wellness and medical institutions, cultural and entertainment centers, and souvenir producers.

The program also includes B2B meetings, networking opportunities, and the signing of new partnership agreements.

Organizers note that the exhibition aims to develop Tajikistan’s tourism sector, promote the country’s natural and cultural attractions, attract foreign direct investment, and strengthen cooperation with international partners.

The inaugural Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition took place in September 2024, bringing together 20 foreign and 90 domestic companies. Building on its success, it was decided that DITE will be held annually in Dushanbe in connection with the celebrations of World Tourism Day.

Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe will host the Annual Tourism Exhibition.