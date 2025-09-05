Over $1bn in investments to improve Kazakhstan's utility infrastructure
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, has announced plans to continue Kazakhstan's tariff reform and implementation of a national project in the energy and utilities sectors. Addressing an extended meeting of the AMANAT Party faction, Bektenov stated that the goal is to fully modernize the country's housing and utilities systems, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“This work began as far back as in 2023, continued in 2024 and continues this year. Over two and a half years, over KZT 600 billion in investments were attracted to the modernization of the engineering infrastructure, heating sources, and various utility networks. As a result, depreciation has been reduced by 6.2%. No matter how difficult it is, we intend to continue this work, because we still want to get a state-of-the-art, modernized housing and utilities system,” Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Bektenov emphasized that a new national project to modernize the energy and utilities sectors will serve as a continuation of the "Tariff in Exchange for Investments" Program, extending it until 2029.
"Thanks to the measures being taken under this national project, we plan to reduce depreciation to 40%. We believe this is a normal state that will allow us to get through the autumn-winter period without issue. We intend to continue this work," he said.
Kazinform earlier reported that Kazakhstan renovated over 12,000 km of utility systems.