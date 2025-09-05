Over $1bn in investments to improve Kazakhstan's utility infrastructure

“This work began as far back as in 2023, continued in 2024 and continues this year. Over two and a half years, over KZT 600 billion in investments were attracted to the modernization of the engineering infrastructure, heating sources, and various utility networks. As a result, depreciation has been reduced by 6.2%. No matter how difficult it is, we intend to continue this work, because we still want to get a state-of-the-art, modernized housing and utilities system,” Olzhas Bektenov noted.

Bektenov emphasized that a new national project to modernize the energy and utilities sectors will serve as a continuation of the "Tariff in Exchange for Investments" Program, extending it until 2029.

"Thanks to the measures being taken under this national project, we plan to reduce depreciation to 40%. We believe this is a normal state that will allow us to get through the autumn-winter period without issue. We intend to continue this work," he said.

Kazinform earlier reported that Kazakhstan renovated over 12,000 km of utility systems.