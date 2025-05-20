Over 180,000 students sign up for UNT Session in 2025

Testing will continue through July 7. Regional testing centers, equipped with the necessary technology, have been set up in 46 locations across the country.

“Applicants can choose the date, time, and location for their test. They are allowed to take the UNT twice during this period and can use their best score to compete for state grants. In 2025, around 217,000 students will graduate from school, and 183,000 of them have already registered for the UNT,” said Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education Talgat Yeshenkulov during the Government’s meeting.

According to him, the number of test takers has increased by 30,000 compared to last year, with about 186,000 applicants in 2024 and 162,000 in 2023, respectively.

Applications for the grant competition will be accepted from July 13 till 20, with results announced by August 10. University enrollment will be completed by August 25.

As reported earlier, 177,586 university students are graduating across Kazakhstan in 2025.