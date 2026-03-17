Over 18,000 children in Astana play asyk for National Sports Day

The event took place at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace and aimed to promote national values and traditional sports among the younger generation.

The program featured the “Altyn Saqa” flash mob involving school students, followed by a mass asyk game.

Photo credit: Adiya Abubakir/Qazinform News Agency

The event was hosted by an AI presenter named Aidar, who guided participants throughout the program and announced its key stages.

In total, around 3,000 children took part in the cultural and sports program at the venue, forming coordinated formations that depicted the “Alshy” position of the asyk and the inscription “Altyn Saqa.”

Accompanied by music, the children performed dance elements that conveyed the artistic concept of the flash mob and the symbolic meaning of the traditional game.

A seventh-grade student of School-lyceum No. 50 named after Raiymbek Batyr, Nurzhan Mukhamadi, shared his impressions of the event.

Photo credit: Adiya Abubakir/Qazinform News Agency

“Yes, I like playing asyk. We often play at school, including during physical education classes, and we also hold asyk competitions. Today, 3,000 of us formed the ‘Altyn Saqa.’ I really liked the dance — it was very beautiful,” the student said.

Organizers noted that such events help strengthen children’s interest in national culture, promote traditional games, and encourage a healthy lifestyle among youth.

After the flash mob, the AI host announced the start of a citywide asyk game across all educational institutions in the capital. At the signal, more than 15,000 children simultaneously began playing asyk in schools and kindergartens across Astana.

The total number of participants exceeded 18,000 children, making it one of the largest events dedicated to national sports ever held in the capital.

The traditional game of asyk atu, which became an official sport in 2011, is part of the cultural heritage of the Kazakh people and has been passed down from generation to generation.

Typically, around fifteen asyk bones are arranged in the center of a circle. Players take turns throwing a striker asyk from a distance of approximately six meters, aiming to knock the bones out of the circle. Any asyk that leaves the circle is counted as removed, and the player or team with the highest number wins.

If the asyk remains inside the circle after a throw, it is returned to its original position, and the turn passes to the next player. Despite its simple rules, the game requires accuracy, agility and good coordination.

On March 16, Kazakhstan marked the Day of Culture and National Traditions as part of the nationwide Nauryznama decade.