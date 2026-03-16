Nauryznama: Kazakhstan marks Culture and Traditions Day

The program of festivities includes events organized by leading republican cultural institutions.

The National Museum of Kazakhstan will host the international festival titled Global Image of Steppe Culture. The Center of Cultural Rapprochement will present a thematic event Culture and Traditions – Core of National Identity. Meanwhile, the Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic in Astana will stage a festive program Day of Culture – Cultural Heritage Space. These projects highlight culture, traditions, and values, that shape the nation’s cultural code.

Festive events are also planned across all the regions. In Aktobe region, the cultural project Zhyraular Zholymen and the festival Dastur-Fest will showcase national art and traditions. Akmola region will present the entertainment program Koktem-Kerueni, and Karaganda region will host historical and ethnographical evening Nauryz Toiy: Salt Dasturim – Bereke, alongside the digital festival Nauryz: Inspired by Traditions. Mangystau region will host theatrical performances dedicated to folk customs and rituals.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that renovated Regional History Museum opened its doors in Karaganda.