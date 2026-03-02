Over 1,800 Kyrgyz citizens stuck in UAE and Qatar, officials confirm

According to him, consuls are actively negotiating with hotels to ensure that Kyrgyz citizens are not evicted. "There are few Kyrgyz citizens in Abu Dhabi, and there are no problems with evictions. There are currently approximately 800 stranded Kyrgyz citizens in Qatar, and approximately 1,000 in the UAE.

He noted that consuls in Dubai were working even at night to promptly resolve any issues that arose. In Saudi Arabia, the majority of Kyrgyz citizens are pilgrims who have come to perform Umrah.

The main difficulties are currently reported only in Dubai and Qatar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges citizens to follow official instructions and maintain contact with consular services.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that over 4,000 Kazakhstani tourists had been stranded in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.