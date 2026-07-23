Over 16,000 Kazakhstanis register as posthumous organ donors

Speaking at a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Aidar Sitkazinov, director of the Republican Transplant Coordination and High-Tech Medical Services Center of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, said more Kazakhstanis are formally registering their wishes regarding posthumous organ donation.

"Today, citizens can independently decide whether to consent to or refuse posthumous organ donation. To do so, they simply need to register their decision through the eGov.kz portal," he said.

A total of 172,283 decisions have been registered to date. Of those, 16,109 people have consented to become posthumous organ donors, while 156,174 have opted out.

"Organ donation requires public trust and awareness. That is why we continue to carry out public outreach and work closely with the media, civil society organizations and religious associations," Sitkazinov said.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported on how many people are currently waiting for an organ transplant in Kazakhstan.