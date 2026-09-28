Over 1,500 still in shelters two months after Kumamoto quake

Meanwhile, some progress has been made toward reconstruction as evacuees started to move into temporary housing and the Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train line was fully reopened.

As of Friday, 1,514 people were staying in shelters at 32 locations in the prefecture, according to the prefectural government.

The quake, whose maximum seismic intensity reached 7, the highest level on the Japanese scale, caused damage to 71,518 residential buildings, with 9,540 of them completely or partially destroyed.

The assessment of damage was not over for 10,663 buildings. Only 776 cases of publicly financed demolition of damaged housing had been approved.

Earlier, it was reported that a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck 80 kilometers east-northeast of Tadine in New Caledonia on September 26.