M6.6 earthquake strikes near France's New Caledonia
05:20, 26 September 2026
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck 80 kilometers east-northeast of Tadine in New Caledonia on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Qazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake occurred at 21:23:03 UTC at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was located at 21.298°S, 168.610°E.
The US Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake posed no tsunami threat to Hawaii, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, or American Samoa. The earthquake was initially registered at magnitude 7.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.5 earthquake hit eastern Kashmir on Friday.