Over 150 children with hearing impairments to undergo rehabilitation

The program is designed for children after cochlear implantation, with round-the-clock observation to ensure comprehensive care. Such an approach helps assist families from remote regions.

Five sessions are scheduled from April to August, each lasting 15 days.

Rehabilitation includes the development of auditory perception, speech, and social adaptation skills.

Parents also receive training through the School for Parents module to continue rehabilitation at home.

The first season was held at Altyn-Kargaly sanatorium, involving 28 children from 12 regions.

Specialists, including speech therapists and psychologists, treated the infants, children of pre-school and school age.

Noteworthy, parents reported significant progress. For example, one mother noted her son began responding to voices for the first time.

Enrollment is available through regional employment and social programs offices.

The program is open to children within five years after cochlear implantation.

Year-round rehabilitation in a day-care format is also available at the center’s branches.

To note, Kazakhstan to build 7 new rehabilitation centers for people with disabilities.