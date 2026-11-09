Over 1.5 mln tourists visit Tajikistan over 9 months

According to the Tourism Development Committee under the Government of Tajikistan, of the total number of foreign tourists, 154,240 visitors came from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), while 1,396,960 arrived from CIS member states. These figures reflect growing international interest in Tajikistan and its tourism potential.

Tajikistan possesses extensive tourism resources, including unique natural landscapes, majestic mountains, picturesque lakes, historical and cultural monuments, and rich national traditions. In recent years, the country has taken significant measures to develop its tourism industry and attract a larger number of international visitors.

This year, Tajikistan adopted the 2027–2031 Domestic Tourism Development Program. According to the program, the country is home to more than 400 tourism resources, 1,000 gorges, 1,000 lakes, and numerous other attractions that support the development of domestic tourism. Conditions have also been created for the discovery and promotion of new tourist destinations.

The program is expected to accelerate the growth of the tourism industry across the regions, contribute to improved living standards and quality of life, preserve the country’s rich historical heritage, showcase and promote its scenic landscapes, popularize national culture, and strengthen public awareness of the nation’s identity and traditions.

To note, number of Japanese tourists visiting Uzbekistan rises nearly 1.5-fold.