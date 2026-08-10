Over 1.5 million Kazakhstanis get passports, IDs in H1 2026

Passports can be obtained at any Public Service Center regardless of place of registration. A 36-page passport costs 34,600 tenge, a 48-page version costs 51,900 tenge, and a child's passport is 17,300 tenge.

ID cards are issued to citizens aged 16 and over. Initial issuance and replacement upon expiration are free, while replacement for loss incurs a state fee of 865 tenge.

It is worth mentioning that passports and ID cards are processed within 15 working days. Expedited processing is available for both types of documents.

Authorities recommend checking document validity in advance of travel or important events and not delaying replacement until the last minute.

As reported by Qazinform News Agency, in June alone, identification documents were issued to over 269,000 Kazakhstanis.